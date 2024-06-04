Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 30,569 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 147% compared to the average daily volume of 12,375 put options.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of XHB stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.65. 522,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,890. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $111.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,048,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,037,000 after buying an additional 53,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,746,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 328,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,689,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,919,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

