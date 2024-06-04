Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Update

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 104,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Iradimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRMD opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.80. Iradimed has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 26.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Iradimed

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Iradimed’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Iradimed by 2,151.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

