iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 134.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 15.2% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,615,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after buying an additional 2,337,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

TLT stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,368,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,869,031. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.36.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.