iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 866,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.64. 8,714,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,740. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2764 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

