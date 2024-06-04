iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Position Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,574,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,430 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 4.92% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $227,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 128,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 91,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 217,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares during the period.

Shares of IAGG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.77. 476,172 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

