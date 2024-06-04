iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 221,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,814,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $531.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.