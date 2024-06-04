iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 982,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $106,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.01. 837,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

