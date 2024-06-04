iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Cut by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,871. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

