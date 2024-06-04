iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBOGet Free Report)’s share price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.26 and last traded at $33.36. Approximately 70,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 133,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $660.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

Institutional Trading of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBO. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

About iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

