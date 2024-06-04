iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.88. The company had a trading volume of 338,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.