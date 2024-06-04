Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

ITRM stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

