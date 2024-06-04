Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

