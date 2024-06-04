JOE (JOE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $170.03 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $170.03 million and $6.08 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,694,222 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

