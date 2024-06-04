Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,071,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,532,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,620,000 after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,908,000 after acquiring an additional 975,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,285,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,822 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.78. 7,328,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,491,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

