Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 4,989 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 590,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,063. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

