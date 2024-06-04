Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,010 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.31% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $104,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MUB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,824. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

