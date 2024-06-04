Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 112,209 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,209 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $845,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $56.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035,004 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

