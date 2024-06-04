Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 1,231 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 144.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

DHR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.20. 839,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.64. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $268.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

