Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 7,776 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after buying an additional 815,850 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.89. 1,404,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,027. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

