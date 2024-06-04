Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,488,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,163,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 4.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.56% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $2,683,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,459,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BND stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.98. 2,335,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,349. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.219 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.