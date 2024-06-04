Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $476,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,726 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 51,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. 5,481,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,790,267. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

