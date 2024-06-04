Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.33 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 67,272 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.14. 106,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,932. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.