Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.01 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5,069.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $97,288,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $52,964,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,785,000 after acquiring an additional 896,223 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,097,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after buying an additional 313,277 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG remained flat at $37.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 123,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

