Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $22.54 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 840.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,321 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 3.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $22,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFIS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,767 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.