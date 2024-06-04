Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Intel were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in Intel by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,481,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,700,000 after buying an additional 1,117,088 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,146,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,383,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,723,688. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

