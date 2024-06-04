Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,641 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 289.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 725,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after acquiring an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,001.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 239,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 218,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,548. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

