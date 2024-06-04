Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,189 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.16. 306,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

