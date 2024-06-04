Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 41,801 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,801 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.69% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $28,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 718,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 177,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 58,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,868. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1497 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

