JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target to $32.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 232.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of EYPT stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 97,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,334. The stock has a market cap of $500.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,734,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

