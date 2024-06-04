Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Shares Down 0.5%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €35.36 ($38.43) and last traded at €35.66 ($38.76). Approximately 39,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.84 ($38.96).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

