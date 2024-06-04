KBC Group NV Acquires 420,858 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2,156.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 420,858 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $49,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

