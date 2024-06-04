KBC Group NV Buys 57,341 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 283.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Cummins worth $18,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,821,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after buying an additional 96,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $274.42 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

