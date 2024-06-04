KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 194.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

CWCO traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,250. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $38.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

