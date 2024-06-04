KBC Group NV Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,079,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,691 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $68,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $316,472,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 43.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

