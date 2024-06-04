KBC Group NV Invests $63.61 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 919,812 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of CRH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in CRH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after buying an additional 103,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CRH by 1,136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in CRH by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,933,000 after buying an additional 937,804 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.