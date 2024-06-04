KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 308.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,070 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jabil were worth $17,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Jabil by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Jabil by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $3,733,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Jabil by 15.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE JBL opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average of $128.74. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

