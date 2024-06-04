KBC Group NV Sells 358,006 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358,006 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $57,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $206.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.47 and a 200 day moving average of $199.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.26 and a twelve month high of $211.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,648. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.