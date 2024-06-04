KBC Group NV Sells 396,327 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396,327 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $149,425,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,087,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,649,325. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ENPH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.71. The stock had a trading volume of 177,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.84. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

