KBC Group NV Sells 8,418 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $16,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 106,967 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 48,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC remained flat at $67.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.