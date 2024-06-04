KBC Group NV Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,592,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Everest Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EG traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,035. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.69.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.