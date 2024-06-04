KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,253 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $562.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,747. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $594.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

