KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,788.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $228.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.13 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

