Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -48.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

