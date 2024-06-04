Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $5,140,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KDP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 6,228,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,580,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,207,253. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

