KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) vs. Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Critical Analysis

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) and Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

KKR & Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highest Performances has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and Highest Performances’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. $14.50 billion 6.20 $3.73 billion $4.46 22.73 Highest Performances $15.78 million 136.04 -$6.01 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KKR & Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Highest Performances.

76.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and Highest Performances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 19.38% 4.52% 0.86% Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KKR & Co. Inc. and Highest Performances, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 1 12 0 2.92 Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A

KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $94.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.77%. Given KKR & Co. Inc.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe KKR & Co. Inc. is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats Highest Performances on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, financial technology, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the upstream oil and gas and equipment, minerals and royalties and services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. It also seeks to make impact investments focused on identifying and investing behind businesses with positive social or environmental impact. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, Sweden and Asia.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

