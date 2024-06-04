Kodai Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 303,971 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 303,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,350,000. Hilton Worldwide comprises about 1.1% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.44. 1,913,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.84. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.76 and a 1-year high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

