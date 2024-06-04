Kodai Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 250,818 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,818 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,072,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,423 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.49. 1,761,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,958. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

