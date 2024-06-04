Kodai Capital Management LP Invests $20.71 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.37. 1,316,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,421. Deere & Company has a one year low of $353.15 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

