Kodai Capital Management LP Invests $68.59 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 659,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,586,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.4% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.6 %

TSM traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.47. 9,938,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,872,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $790.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

