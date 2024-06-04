Kodai Capital Management LP Makes New $44.07 Million Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 719,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,073,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.15% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 758,640 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 673,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $32,024,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,811.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 503,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 477,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 605,469 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,469 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

SIMO stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 279,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

